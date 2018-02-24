for my brothers and sisters – Kailey Arthurson, Guest Blogger

I feel as if the Earth shakes
Every time that I hear
A young life is all that it takes
For our bodies to be at fear
This feeling of depression
It isn’t my discretion
The 400 years of trauma
It’s a lot to take in
All of my people were once strong
Like the gusts of wind
Coming from the north
The sick and greedy
Always came with force
Terra Nullius?
It seems oblivious
These lands do not belong
For we were here all along
The inter-generational trauma
From the residential school era
The cycle of abuse
This pain we did not choose
Genocide
Rape
Murder
When does the oppression evaporate?
Our women were targeted
Our spirituality was invalidated
How do we recover
From the reigns of Imperial power
Cultural indifferences
Was the cause
Of their inferences
Our ceremonies were banned
Churches all upon crown land
The Indian Act
We didn’t even get a say
It was made to domesticate
A form of slavery anyway
Our identities are starting to show
But English is all that we know
When will our mother-tongue
Become the common among
They used terms
To categorize
Tribes and clans
Is how we organize
How is this world running on money?
At the rate that the Earth is dying
This isn’t funny
Our waters are being polluted
How can we let them do this?
The animals are filled with sorrow
Is there ever a day
That isn’t the predicated tomorrow
Maybe their bodies will be set free
Like the way it should be
I can hear her weeps
Our lands are being degraded
While our people
Are still segregated
Our mother is sick
How can we bicker and fight?
We better do something quick
Until we do not exist
Who will she care for?
Hopefully the next generation
And more
But when there is nothing left
There will be no room for regret
Our people are plagued
With the tools of self-destruction
Our lives go missing
Without anyone rarely appearing
These systems continue to fail us
When will we learn
Not to trust
Self-determination
Has got to be a must
Our lives should be of balance
But when will we have access to heal?
To be without hinderance
We must stop and feel
How did this come to be?
150 was just celebrated
Oh when will our lives be
Reintegrated
When will the government realize
Our people are not meaningless
All of our Indigenous lives
Are plain beautiful
And limitless
Reconciliation?
Better get to it
For our young lives
Are already through it
They thought we wouldn’t survive
But take a look again
What a day to be alive
The revolution has just begun
We must not forget
Until the prayers
Of our ancestors
Are fully met
It’s time to warrior up
Our spirits have been
Revitalized
It’s time to rise
Defend the Sacred by Kailey Arthurson
Tansi. My name is Kailey Arthurson. I am Anishinaabe & Nehiyaw from the Mikisiw clan and Ochékiwi Sípí Cree Nation in Manitoba, Treaty Five Territory. I am 22-years-old, two-spirited, a single mother, a Bachelor of Arts student majoring in Indigenous Studies and minoring in English at the University College of the North, and an aspiring future educator.
I wanted to share the inspiration this photograph series and the collaborating poem.
I am an Indigenous Youth living in Canada and right now… many of our Indigenous youth lives are being stolen from us.
I have followed Tenille Campbell on social media for a very long time. She is the owner of sweetmoon photography and author of #IndianLovePoems. When I saw that she had openings for photography sessions in Winnipeg while she would be in town, I knew she was the artist I wanted to collaborate with.
This location where we chose to shoot at, is in downtown Winnipeg. It’s just down the street from where 15-year-old Tina Fontaine’s lifeless body was pulled from the Red River, back in 2014. Tenille also comes from the area in Saskatchewan where not long ago, 22-year-old Colten Boushie lost his life back in 2016.
The verdicts of their recent cases in court and the injustices that Canadians continue to impose on my people affected me. I needed to say something. I needed to do something.
I believe it is crucial to take initiative to learn our Indigenous history and practice our culture; it is a process of decolonizing and reclaiming our identities. It wasn’t until I completed my first Indigenous studies course at the University of Manitoba in 2013 when I truly realized who I was and my purpose.
My sister and I were once in the Child Welfare System so the death of Tina Fontaine struck me personally. If it wasn’t for my mother choosing to change her life around by becoming sober, the system could have likely failed us too.
I was raised by a single-mother and grew up on-reserve with all of the poverty, social dysfunctions and addictions from colonial trauma around me. It took a lot of strength and courage for myself to make the decision to break the cycle too and change my life around for the better.
Now that I have a daughter of my own, it’s important that I do everything in my power to voice my concerns and create change for my people.
These issues need to be talked about and dealt with so my daughter – our daughters – does not have to fear her life growing up as an Nehiyaw Iskwéw and Anishinaabekwe on these lands currently called Canada.
Not only for her but for all of our people and beings to live in harmony with our Mother Earth.
Ekosani.
– Kailey Arthurson
Kailey Arthurson is Anishinaabe & Nehiyaw from the Mikisiw clan and Ochékiwi Sípí Cree Nation in Manitoba, Treaty Five Territory. You can find her via Insta at @kaytothuuail.
photo credit: tenille k campbell of sweetmoon photography
6 thoughts on “for my brothers and sisters – Kailey Arthurson, Guest Blogger”
[…] via for my brothers and sisters – Kailey Arthurson, Guest Blogger — tea&bannock […]
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Auntwheezie's Blog.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a shame that the world has come to this. You are a talented writer. ☺
LikeLiked by 1 person
This pain we did not chose ……best line ………
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your story is opening in a big way – and what a gorgeous baby!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found this really fascinating and…sad. Living in America I had no awareness of these specific issues at all. It’s amazing how you can live just one country away (though Texas is pretty far) and be completely oblivious of cases that have such an impact on a country’s awareness.
LikeLiked by 1 person