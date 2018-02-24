for my brothers and sisters – Kailey Arthurson, Guest Blogger

I feel as if the Earth shakes

Every time that I hear

A young life is all that it takes

For our bodies to be at fear

This feeling of depression

It isn’t my discretion

The 400 years of trauma

It’s a lot to take in

All of my people were once strong

Like the gusts of wind

Coming from the north

The sick and greedy

Always came with force

Terra Nullius?

It seems oblivious

These lands do not belong

For we were here all along

The inter-generational trauma

From the residential school era

The cycle of abuse

This pain we did not choose

Genocide

Rape

Murder

When does the oppression evaporate?

Our women were targeted

Our spirituality was invalidated

How do we recover

From the reigns of Imperial power

Cultural indifferences

Was the cause

Of their inferences

Our ceremonies were banned

Churches all upon crown land

The Indian Act

We didn’t even get a say

It was made to domesticate

A form of slavery anyway

Our identities are starting to show

But English is all that we know

When will our mother-tongue

Become the common among

They used terms

To categorize

Tribes and clans

Is how we organize

How is this world running on money?

At the rate that the Earth is dying

This isn’t funny

Our waters are being polluted

How can we let them do this?

The animals are filled with sorrow

Is there ever a day

That isn’t the predicated tomorrow

Maybe their bodies will be set free

Like the way it should be

I can hear her weeps

Our lands are being degraded

While our people

Are still segregated

Our mother is sick

How can we bicker and fight?

We better do something quick

Until we do not exist

Who will she care for?

Hopefully the next generation

And more

But when there is nothing left

There will be no room for regret

Our people are plagued

With the tools of self-destruction

Our lives go missing

Without anyone rarely appearing

These systems continue to fail us

When will we learn

Not to trust

Self-determination

Has got to be a must

Our lives should be of balance

But when will we have access to heal?

To be without hinderance

We must stop and feel

How did this come to be?

150 was just celebrated

Oh when will our lives be

Reintegrated

When will the government realize

Our people are not meaningless

All of our Indigenous lives

Are plain beautiful

And limitless

Reconciliation?

Better get to it

For our young lives

Are already through it

They thought we wouldn’t survive

But take a look again

What a day to be alive

The revolution has just begun

We must not forget

Until the prayers

Of our ancestors

Are fully met

It’s time to warrior up

Our spirits have been

Revitalized

It’s time to rise

Defend the Sacred by Kailey Arthurson

Tansi. My name is Kailey Arthurson. I am Anishinaabe & Nehiyaw from the Mikisiw clan and Ochékiwi Sípí Cree Nation in Manitoba, Treaty Five Territory. I am 22-years-old, two-spirited, a single mother, a Bachelor of Arts student majoring in Indigenous Studies and minoring in English at the University College of the North, and an aspiring future educator.

I wanted to share the inspiration this photograph series and the collaborating poem.

I am an Indigenous Youth living in Canada and right now… many of our Indigenous youth lives are being stolen from us.

I have followed Tenille Campbell on social media for a very long time. She is the owner of sweetmoon photography and author of #IndianLovePoems. When I saw that she had openings for photography sessions in Winnipeg while she would be in town, I knew she was the artist I wanted to collaborate with.

This location where we chose to shoot at, is in downtown Winnipeg. It’s just down the street from where 15-year-old Tina Fontaine’s lifeless body was pulled from the Red River, back in 2014. Tenille also comes from the area in Saskatchewan where not long ago, 22-year-old Colten Boushie lost his life back in 2016.

The verdicts of their recent cases in court and the injustices that Canadians continue to impose on my people affected me. I needed to say something. I needed to do something.

I believe it is crucial to take initiative to learn our Indigenous history and practice our culture; it is a process of decolonizing and reclaiming our identities. It wasn’t until I completed my first Indigenous studies course at the University of Manitoba in 2013 when I truly realized who I was and my purpose.

My sister and I were once in the Child Welfare System so the death of Tina Fontaine struck me personally. If it wasn’t for my mother choosing to change her life around by becoming sober, the system could have likely failed us too.

I was raised by a single-mother and grew up on-reserve with all of the poverty, social dysfunctions and addictions from colonial trauma around me. It took a lot of strength and courage for myself to make the decision to break the cycle too and change my life around for the better.

Now that I have a daughter of my own, it’s important that I do everything in my power to voice my concerns and create change for my people.

These issues need to be talked about and dealt with so my daughter – our daughters – does not have to fear her life growing up as an Nehiyaw Iskwéw and Anishinaabekwe on these lands currently called Canada.

Not only for her but for all of our people and beings to live in harmony with our Mother Earth.

Ekosani.

– Kailey Arthurson

Kailey Arthurson is Anishinaabe & Nehiyaw from the Mikisiw clan and Ochékiwi Sípí Cree Nation in Manitoba, Treaty Five Territory. You can find her via Insta at @kaytothuuail.

photo credit: tenille k campbell of sweetmoon photography

